We are saddened to announce the untimely death of Ann Moraa Ombongi which occurred on Tuesday November 8th 2022 at University of Minnesota Hospital. She was a wife to Stephen Karioki, beloved mother to Innocent Karioki (Esther Oroni) of ISANTI MN USA, Naom(Paul Orenge of MN) and George Karioki of Kenya.

She was Sister to Nyatuka, Nyabinge,Kennedy,Late Bagwasi,late Gesare,Bosibori,Nyamora,Kwamboka, Masaka,Anthony, Willy, Nyatuka and others.Sister inlaw to Grace Bagwasi of Texas,Stephen Ouko of Mn,Shem Gichana/Priscah of Mn and others.

Cousin to Kennedy/Josca Mageto,Kennedy Mainya,Nyagaka manyisa & others. Aunt to Napoleon/Geraldine,Macrita,Machogu(Tx),Moraa,Mwamba,Edinah(NC),Bhilgram,Brian and Nyachae. Grandmother to Paul,Joseph,Faraja,Subira,Theodore and others.

Family and friends are meeting everyday for prayers and comfort at Innocent’s place @ 1005 Maplewood Avenue SW ISANTI Mn 55040

The family needs your prayers, moral and financial support for a dignified send off back home in Kenya.Donations can be sent to Ronald Machogu Marita @Cashapp number 7636001112 https://cash.app/$Ronmacrita.

1 Thessalonians 4:13-14

Brothers and sisters, we do not want you to be uninformed about those who sleep in death, so that you do not grieve like the rest of mankind, who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him.

Sadden Death of Ann Moraa at University of Minnesota Hospital