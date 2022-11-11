Sadden Death of Ann Moraa at University of Minnesota Hospital

By Diaspora Messenger 0
Sadden Death of Ann Moraa at University of Minnesota Hospital
Sadden Death of Ann Moraa at University of Minnesota Hospital

We are saddened to announce the untimely death of Ann Moraa Ombongi which occurred on Tuesday November 8th 2022 at University of Minnesota Hospital. She was a wife to Stephen Karioki, beloved mother to Innocent Karioki (Esther Oroni) of ISANTI MN USA, Naom(Paul Orenge of MN) and George Karioki of Kenya.

She was Sister to Nyatuka, Nyabinge,Kennedy,Late Bagwasi,late Gesare,Bosibori,Nyamora,Kwamboka, Masaka,Anthony, Willy, Nyatuka and others.Sister inlaw to Grace Bagwasi of Texas,Stephen Ouko of Mn,Shem Gichana/Priscah of Mn and others.

Cousin to Kennedy/Josca Mageto,Kennedy Mainya,Nyagaka manyisa & others. Aunt to Napoleon/Geraldine,Macrita,Machogu(Tx),Moraa,Mwamba,Edinah(NC),Bhilgram,Brian and Nyachae. Grandmother to Paul,Joseph,Faraja,Subira,Theodore and others.

Family and friends are meeting everyday for prayers and comfort at Innocent’s place @ 1005 Maplewood Avenue SW ISANTI Mn 55040
The family needs your prayers, moral and financial support for a dignified send off back home in Kenya.Donations can be sent to Ronald Machogu Marita @Cashapp number 7636001112 https://cash.app/$Ronmacrita.

1 Thessalonians 4:13-14
Brothers and sisters, we do not want you to be uninformed about those who sleep in death, so that you do not grieve like the rest of mankind, who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him.

Related Posts
NEWS

Death Announcement of June Onkundi who Died After Fatal…

NEWS

Mama Mary: Kenyan Family Loses Their Visiting Mum In Bryan…

NEWS

Gone Too Soon: Transition of Mary Wanjiku Kamau of Marietta,…

NEWS

Kenyan Woman Beth Wanjiku John Passes Away in Saginaw…

Death Announcement Of George Kinuthia Njuguna Formerly of Richmond VA

VIDEO: Cry For Justice For Dorothy Moraa Ongera Who Died In USA

 

Sadden Death of Ann Moraa at University of Minnesota Hospital

- Advertisement -

You might also like More from author

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: