Speculations as Pastor Dorcas Rigathi Loses her Facebook Account

Pastor Dorcas Rigathi has lost her official Facebook account. A source who spoke to Kenyans.co.ke on condition of anonymity indicated that the account could not be accessed on Friday morning.

The account was available on Thursday, with her communication team sharing some of her engagements during the day.

Our source added that the officials at her office were working around the clock to restore the page.

It was also confirmed that all her other accounts were still active, with her engagements in Kwale and Mombasa counties streamed on YouTube instead.

According to our source, the reasons why the page was brought down are yet to be known.

“This content isn’t available right now. When this happens, it’s usually because the owner only shared it with a small group of people, changed who can see it, or it’s been deleted,” read a message on her Facebook page.

However, speculations allege that the page could have been reported due to the Pastor’s sentiments on same-sex marriage.

Notably, the Spouse of the Deputy President hosted the daughter of President Yoweri Museveni, Patience, on Tuesday and offered support for Uganda’s First Family after the US issued visa sanctions against the senior government officials.

The Pastor also maintained the same message and shared her thoughts on social media pages.

“We must stand for what is true and what is right. My daughter (Patience), continue with what you are doing, don’t stop and don’t be intimidated. We will stand with you.

“LGBTQ does not have a place in Africa. It is better to miss on trade but have our integrity intact,” she stated during her meeting with Museveni’s daughter.

In March this year, former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko also lost his Facebook page, which had over 2.5 million subscribers. Sonko alleged that the page was pulled down over controversial remarks he made concerning the LGBTQ community.

By WASHINGTON MITO

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

Speculations as Pastor Dorcas Rigathi Loses her Facebook Account