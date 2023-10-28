Prayer Is An Act Of Humility: Lessons From King Hezekiah

Scripture: Isaiah 37: 21-22 Then Isaiah, son of Amoz, sent a message to Hezekiah: “This is what the Lord, the God of Israel, says: Because you have prayed to me concerning Sennacherib king of Assyria, this is the word the Lord has spoken against him.

The Bible teaches that God treats everyone fairly and doesn’t show favoritism. Hezekiah, a righteous king of Judah, ruled for 29 years to return his people to pure worship and devotion to God. Despite facing many enemies, Hezekiah recognized his own limitations and sought God’s help. In Isaiah 37:21-22, God responded to Hezekiah’s prayers with the powerful statement, “BECAUSE YOU HAVE PRAYED!” This caught my attention as a reminder of the importance of seeking God’s assistance in all situations.

King Hezekiah’s gesture was humility, realizing that there was a Greater Ruler and King of all nations who would intercept Sennacherib’s threat! The gesture was prayer; he sought the Lord’s assistance. In this age, our kingship manifests our accomplishments, titles, positions in society or jobs, wealth, skills, gifts, talents, or degrees. Humanity is still limited despite them, for God’s thoughts and ways are higher. Isaiah 55:8-9 For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways,” declares the Lord. As the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways and my thoughts than your thoughts. God also confounds the wisdom of the wise (1 Cor 1:27). We wrestle, not flesh and blood; there are things that only God can intercept.

In 2 Chronicles 7:14-15, God promises to forgive the sins of those who worship and pray to Him. He asks that His people, who are called by His name, humble themselves, seek His face, and turn away from wickedness. If they do so, He will hear their prayers, forgive their sins, and heal their land. God assures that His eyes and ears will always be open to those who pray in His name.

King Hezekiah’s story teaches us to prioritize seeking God in all things. It is essential to always consider God first in all aspects of life, as stated in Psalm 37:3-7. God often responds BECAUSE WE PRAYED; see Matthew 7:7-8 and James 4:1-3. Our breakthroughs, results, and answers depend on our willingness to pray. Kings who have humbled themselves through prayer include David, Jehoshaphat, Solomon, and King Jesus. Prayer is an act of humility and an essential aspect of our relationship with God.

Written by Pauline Adongo

