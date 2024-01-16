Death Announcement Of Jedidah Oloo of Baltimore, Maryland

It is with a heavy heart and acceptance of God’s will that we inform you of the passing of Jedidah Oloo of Baltimore, Maryland. on 01/12/2024 at John Hopkins Hospital. She has left behind a daughter, Lisa Amondi Oloo and a granddaughter, Harper Rebecca Oloo, both in Kenya.

Jedida was the daughter of the late Mr Eliakim Oloo Ndisi and Mrs. Peres Akelo Ndisi. She was a sister to Churchill Oloo, Peter Ndisi, Booker Oloo, Salome Ndisi, Judy Ndisi, Edwina Ndisi and Joyce Oloo.

Cousin to Kingsley Alala of Ohio, Willie Alala of New Jersey and Paul Alala of Florida. Jedida bravely bore illness, being in and out of hospital for a long time. She was being assisted with her daily needs by a good friend, Jackline Gikuma, during the last months of her illness and other well wishers. Jedidah will be buried in Baltimore, MD. More details will follow.

We are reaching out for financial assistance for burial arrangements.

Zoom meeting for prayers and financial support:

Tuesday January 16, 2024 at 7:00 PM

Friday January 19, 2024 at 7:00 PM

Tuesday January 23, 2024 at 7:00 PM

Friday January 26, 2024 at 7:00 PM

Zoom Link

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82510389949?pwd=Z1IyOVQ5SXFybnlNM2lmenRaQ0w1Zz09

Meeting ID: 825 1038 9949

Passcode: 848711

Kindly send donations to:

Pauline Kamash

Zelle – 443-939-4460

Anne W. Gikuma

Zelle – 443-6537598

CashApp $FavorWairish

For more information,Please contact:

1. Jackline Gikuma – 443-813-7702

2. Pastor Mugweh -410-236-5401

3. Karanja Mwaura – 410-409-9340

4. Julie Weche – 410-303-3335

5. Pastor Carol Keen 443-652-2783

6. Kingsley Alala- 216-526-6118

7. Pastor Lando – 443-824-6321

8. Pastor Masha 301-440-2025

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

Africa Welfare Association is a pioneer provider of services to it’s Diaspora members in the event of loss of a loved one. We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally.

We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally. AWA was set up in response to the ever-growing demand for services at a critical time. With trusted partners, AWA will offer you benefits wherever you are in the world.

Alleviate stress with AWA

At some point, we have been with a grieving family or friend and come to learn that none of us are ever prepared to leave this world. When the time comes, we shall leave everything including our loved ones behind.

With proper planning, you can alleviate the burden of the expense associated with your untimely departure at a time when your family and loved ones are grieving.

Death Announcement Of Jedidah Oloo of Baltimore, Maryland