Death Announcement of Jedidah Njeri Thomas, Mother To Anne Mwangi of Maryland

Anne’s beautiful mother, Jedidah Njeri Thomas, went to be with the Lord on Friday 02/4/22 after a short illness. Jedidah was Mother to Anne Mwangi of Maryland -USA, 3 other Siblings in Kenya, and a late brother.

Anne plans to travel to Kenya later in the week to bury her beloved mother. She really needs your prayers and financial support during this difficult time.

Please send your financial support directly to; Anne Mwangi Cash App 301-541-6890
$Annebryan.

We will have a virtual meeting on Thursday 02/10/22 @8pmEST to pray with Anne and help her celebrate her dear Mum’s life. Please join us. We will share the link for the prayer gathering closer to the meeting.

Thank you and God bless you as you stand with our sister.

