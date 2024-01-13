Industrial City in Naivasha To Employ 50,000 Kenyans-President Ruto

3,000 Kenyans are set to secure employment after six investors were awarded licences of operation at the newly launched Naivasha Special Economic Zone.

In the event that was presided over by President William Ruto on Saturday, it was noted that the foreign and local investors would pump Ksh30 billion into various projects.

“I promised that we would build an industrial city in Naivasha that would employ 50,000 Kenyans. Today, we have unveiled electricity in that place, and already six companies have begun construction.

The Head of State indicated that some Kenyans had already been employed at the project and would undertake construction activities for the companies. The rest of the jobs will be available when companies complete to set-up.

Some of the jobs secured are in the bottling, logistics, power, energy, steel mill, and plant essence extraction sectors.

The investors are also set to invest in Electric Vehicles (EVs) and develop a regional car auction hub.

“In April, I will return to launch a car bazaar. All those vehicles people have been going to Japan for will now be here in Naivasha. People from our neighbouring countries will also be coming here instead of going to Japan,” he stated.

On the other hand, Ruto asserted that he was keen on creating more economic zones to create employment for the youth.

The President is also seeking to attract investors to the economic zones through incentives such as infrastructure.

“By equipping our Special Economic Zones with clean energy and essential infrastructure, we aim to attract foreign direct investments, drive industrial growth, and enhance exports,” Ruto stated.

On her part, Trade Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano also reiterated the role the economic zones will play in revamping the economy adding that the government was committed to creating a thriving environment for investors to come into the country.

Other leaders who attended the Saturday event were Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, CS Alice Wahome (Lands), Zachary Njeru (Water), and Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika.

By WASHINGTON MITO

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

