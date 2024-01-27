Kiambu Tycoon Who Bought Raila a Plane-David Njuguna

David Njuguna, a Kiambu-based businessman made headlines in November 2021, when he acquired a plane for Opposition Chief Raila Odinga who was among the presidential candidates in the August 2022 general election.

In 2021, the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) put up an auction to offload planes that had been abandoned at different airports across the country.

73 planes were put on the auction with the lowest going for 700 US dollars, which was estimated to be worth Ksh70,000 then.

The aircraft on offer included cargo planes and jets.

Njuguna disclosed that he had acquired three planes, noting that two were meant for business and personal use, while the third was a donation to Odinga.

According to Njuguna, the plane would help with mobility as the former Prime Minister traversed the country campaigning ahead of the 2022 general election.

Meanwhile, KAA has had previous auctions where similar planes were sold to interested persons across the country.

At one such previous auction, a businessman named Emmanuel Ng’etich acquired an old KQ plane and transformed it a premium restaurant dubbed Club 034 based in Kitengela, Kajiado County.

The restaurant is one of Kitengela’s main attraction sites and is frequented by clients who want to enjoy a unique experience.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

