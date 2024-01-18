Recruitment Centre For Kenyan Nurses Seeking to Work in US Launched

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs through the State Department of Diaspora on Monday, January 15, announced the launch of a recruitment centre for Kenyans seeking to work as nurses in the United States and Canada.

Receiving a delegation from Minnesota, US, Diaspora Principal Secretary (PS) Roseline Njogu remarked that Kenya would play host to Pearson VUE Test Centre.

The facility which will be second of its kind in Africa will offer the National Council Licensure Examination- Registered Nurse (NCLEX-RN) examinations.

The National Council of State Boards of Nursing (NCSBN) develops the NCLEX exam to test the competency of nursing school graduates in the United States and Canada.

On its part, Pearson Vue provides expert testing services for the entire exam lifecycle.

During the meeting with the Pearson VUE delegation, PS Njogu briefed the team on the 9-point mandate of the State Department including supporting Kenyans in the diaspora in harnessing more opportunities for employment and enterprise development.

“The Pearson VUE Test Centre will see Kenyan nurses examined in Kenya as opposed to travelling abroad for the test,” the State Department noted.

The Centre noted that opening another branch in Kenya after South Africa was a way to give back to the country.

In particular, they pointed out President William Ruto’s commitment and initiative to grow Kenya’s own labour force for export.

Additionally, the organisation will partner with universities in Kenya to develop and enhance the nursing program in a bid to integrate national nursing standards.

How to Apply

PS Roseline Njogu remarked that Kenyans seeking to work abroad in the medical field will apply through the Centre which is working with Ready Care Staffing.

Headquartered in Minnesota, Ready Care Staffing facilitates Credentials Evaluation Service (CES) to help applicants secure licensure and employment in the United States.

“One of the mandates for us is to secure placement of Kenyans for jobs abroad and enhance employment opportunities for Kenyans abroad,” Njogu told Kenyans on the benefits of applying for the program.

“As a department, this has been great news to us. We started this in August last year when there was a declaration of intent by Persons to open a second testing centre.”

The delegate assured Kenyans that there were job opportunities for students who go through the programme.

“Every year they ask me to at least fill 250-260 nurses so what we do is we recruit from agencies,” Erika Hughes, Senior Director at Pearson Education stated.

“We go to agencies like Ready Care and we look for individuals and we interview them. If they want to come to the US then we help with immigration papers.”

