Ruto, CJ Koome Agree on 30-Day Deadline to Address Corruption

President William Ruto, Chief Justice Martha Koome and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula and other senior government officials met on Monday at State House to find a solution to the Executive vs Judiciary grandstanding.

After weeks of trading barbs, the leaders of the Executive and Judiciary finally reached an amicable solution, slapping a 30-day ultimatum on the three arms of government to put in place strategies to address corruption and remove roadblocks hindering service delivery for Kenyans.

It is expected that after 30 days, the parties involved including the Chief Justice and Speaker Wetangula shall submit proposals of policies , guidelines, regulations and legislative proposals to achieve this goal.

“Within 30 days, each arm of Government will submit the proposals made to a forum of the National Council of the Administration of Justice (NCAJ) convened by Her Ladyship the Chief Justice,” the statement read in part.

Further, as per the statement, the leaders of the three arms of government agreed that after the deadline lapses, each arm will submit its proposals which will then be used to develop a roadmap outlining the immediate, mid-term and long-term measures to be undertaken.

The meeting convened by the president on Chief Justice Martha Koome’s request comes after months of continued attacks on the Judiciary by President Ruto, his deputy and senior Kenya Kwanza leaders.

President William Ruto had for a long time called out the Judiciary alleging corruption in its senior ranks.

In a statement shared after the meeting, President Ruto stated that the meeting was important in addressing transformation of the country and stamping out corruption.

“The Executive, the Legislature and the Judiciary commit to working together to enhance service delivery, tackle corruption and promote the administration of justice. We cannot afford to let narrow, selfish interests to derail the much-needed transformation of our country,” the President stated.

President Ruto also committed to allocating more resources to the Judiciary to be channeled towards the recruitment of 25 High Court and 11 Court of Appeal Judges.

A chunk of the funds promised to CJ Koome will also be channeled towards the Judiciary’s vehicle leasing program to facilitate the transport needs of its officers.

Leaders who attended the Monday meeting include; Deputy CJ Philomena Mwilu, Attorney General Justin Muturi, Solicitor General Shadrack Mose, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki and Council of Governors Chair and Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru.

