“I Am Loving Life Here in America”- Daniel Babere

Meet Daniel Babere, whose lifelong aspiration has been to pursue higher education in America. He is elated to be living his dream as he embarks on his journey pursuing an MBA in supply chain management at Indiana University of Pennsylvania through The KENYA Airlift Program.

Upon learning about the opportunity from a friend, Daniel embarked on thorough due diligence .With unwavering determination and dedication, Daniel embraced the opportunity wholeheartedly, giving it his all from the very beginning.

Recognizing the significance of this chance to fulfill his lifelong dream, he left nothing to chance, diligently preparing himself for the challenges and opportunities that awaited him in America.

Recounting the moment he secured his visa, Daniel reminisces how both his family and close friends shared in the elation, celebrating this significant milestone with him.

Now, in this land of limitless opportunities, Daniel is filled with gratitude and excitement for the possibilities that lie ahead. With each passing day, he finds himself more integrated into the fabric of American life, grateful for the chance to pursue his educational aspirations and build lasting connections in his newfound home.

We help brilliant Kenyan students achieve the dream of studying in the US and Canada regardless of their financial background. We only accommodate ambitious and incredibly talented Kenyans who are willing to take a leap of faith in pursuing STEM designated master's programs. One can join us with ANY undergraduate degree major.