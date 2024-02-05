It is with great sadness and sorrow that we announce the untimely death of Ian Wachira of Dallas, Texas. Ian is an orphan. He has two surviving siblings, Rachel Wachira in Kenya and Esther Nyambura of Germany.

He was cousin to Lorna Wachira( Lorsh) of Emmanuel House of Prayer Lowell, Massachusetts. Ian was a trucker in Dallas Texas prior to his demise 2/1/24. We are calling friends and well wishers for prayers and to support repatriate Ian’s body back to Kenya, Nyeri in Mathira.

Friends will be meeting via zoom Feb 4, 2024

Boston: 9:00pm

Dallas: 8:00pm

Contact

Lorna wachira (Lorsh)

+1 (508) 840-1610

Min Wilfred Tinega – Chairman

+1 (978) 601-4741

Rev. Samuel Mbugua

+1 (978) 996-5672

Financial help and support:

Lorna wachira $Lorsh

1 (508) 840-1610

Click the Link to join the WhatsApp Group: https://chat.whatsapp.com/GnhmRqJpjwOBZf5xsS5RuZ

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

Kenyan trucker found dead in his truck in Dallas, Texas