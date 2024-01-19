Death Announcement Of Madrina Wacu Thuo Of Calverton Maryland

We are deeply saddened to inform you of the passing of Madrina Wacu Thuo on January 15, 2024, after a prolonged illness.

Wacu was a strong member of the Maryland community. She was a beloved mother to Elizabeth W. Thuo and Naomi W. Thuo. She was the Wife of Mr. Joseph M. Thuo. Wacu was the daughter of the late Mr. James Kamau and the late Mrs. Naomi Kamau. She was a sister to James, Fredrick, John, Joseph, Simon, Mary, Annah, Monica, Esther and the late Margaret and Michael, all of Kenya. In-laws Rebecca, Stanley, Lucy and James. In addition, eight step siblings all in Kenya.

She was a beloved friend and God-fearing Woman.

We are kindly reaching out to you in humility, seeking your support to attain a goal of around $40,000 to help with Wacu’s burial expenses.

Your generous support will help with the funeral expenses, children’s support and upkeep, and offset the expenses incurred during the prolonged illness.

Kindly let us join hands in supporting the family to facilitate her send-off.

If you would like to donate, please kindly consider sending your

contribution directly through Zelle , CashApp, or Bank check

Please see the details below:

Shelmith Waithera

Zelle – Shelmith Kariuki 240 646 2765

CashApp – Pay $shelkaris on Cash App – https://cash.app/$Shelkaris

Check – Payable to Shelmith Waithera.

For more information kindly contact:

Samuel Kibe: 301 675 9350

Pastor James Ngigi: 240 646 2776

Phillip Kabogo: 301 906 4563

Shelmith Waithera: 240 646 2765

Benson Maloba: 240 478 9985

Pastor Josphat Kimindu: 240-476-4816

Mary Maloba: 240 643 0829

Geoffrey Kiragu: 202 277 2027

If you are able, please contact Wacu’s husband, Joseph M. Thuo at 301 712 4697

for encouragement.

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

