Death Announcement: Jonathan Aluvale, brother to David Aluvale of VA

It is with humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce the passing of our cherished brother; Jonathan Samena Aluvale of Busweta Vihiga County that occurred on 2/26/2024 after a long illness bravely borne.

Jonathan was beloved son to the late mzee Charles Aluvale and the late mama Esther Adeka Aluvale. He was dear husband to Rose Samena and loving father to Pauline, Geoffrey, Kevin, Duncan, Dickson, Silvia, faith, Nelson and Safina.

Jonathan Samena was brother to the late Gladys, late Albert, Capt Elly, late phanice, David Aluvale of Alexandria Virginia, Henry and the late Janet. He was uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Family, relatives and friends are meeting daily at family residence in Busweta village and at Alexandria Virginia for prayers and funeral arrangements.

The Cortège leaves Friends Kaimosi hospital on 3/8/2024 for service at Busweta friends church and thereafter final burial rites at his home in village , vihiga county on 03/09/2024.

I have fought a good fight. I have finished the race.I have kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4:7. Jonathan in GOD’s hands you rest, in our hearts you will remain forever.

Prayers are ongoing at David Aluvale’s residence in Alexandria Virginia. For directions, words of encouragement and contributions please don’t hesitate to contact the numbers below.

David Aluvale

202-3099256

Janet karani

3012505139

Moreen Mungore

2408796756

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

