Celebrating The Life Of Papa Joe Of Houston Texas 

It is with heavy hearts that we inform you of the passing of a beloved member of our community, Papa Joe. His departure has left us all in shock and grief.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

During this difficult time for the family, we ask for your support in prayer and financial assistance for Papa’s family. The loss they are enduring is immeasurable and any support you can offer will help ease the burden. A total of seven family members will be traveling to Kenya next week to lay Papa Joe to rest.

A budget of $22,000 has been set to help facilitate family travel and funeral expenses in Kenya.

Contributions can be directed to:

Marbly Matathia

Cashapp ~ $Matathia

Zelle ~ 832 814-2310

For more information, you may reach out to:

Geoffrey Kiiru – 832.419.1083

Marbly Matathia ~ 832 814-2310

Marionne Rayner – 832.403.0352

Maria Wangaine – 206.434.5979

Jackie Muthee – 281.746.5982

Andrew Kinyanjui – 832.646.5859

Steve Thiongo – 713.231.6476

Jimmy Njoroge – 713.885.8959

Caroline Arogo – 832.866.5281

Lilian Taylor – 832.455.9639

Let us come together as a community to offer our love, prayers, and financial support to Papa Joe’s family. In times like these, our unity and compassion shine brightest.

2 Timothy 4:7-9 – I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, and I have remained faithful.

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

Africa Welfare Association is a pioneer provider of services to it’s Diaspora members in the event of loss of a loved one. We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally.

We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally. AWA was set up in response to the ever-growing demand for services at a critical time. With trusted partners, AWA will offer you benefits wherever you are in the world.

Alleviate stress with AWA

At some point, we have been with a grieving family or friend and come to learn that none of us are ever prepared to leave this world. When the time comes, we shall leave everything including our loved ones behind.

With proper planning, you can alleviate the burden of the expense associated with your untimely departure at a time when your family and loved ones are grieving.

Celebrating The Life Of Papa Joe Of Houston Texas