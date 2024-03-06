It’s with deep sadness and humble acceptance of God’s will that we inform you of passing away of our beloved Samuel Kimani Nga’nga Aka (Baba, Ngash) of Nottingham( UK),which occurred at QMC hospital on Saturday 02/03/24 after a short illness.

Baba was brother to Jeffa Kimani (Coventry uk) Uncle to Kim (Leicester UK ) Cousin to Charles, Muchene, Nduru (Nottingham UK), among others.

Prayer meeting today 05/03/24 from 6-8pm at:

9 Bonnington close

Ng6 8AU

Bulwell

Nottingham.

Zoom details:

Please click this URL to join. https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86237508200?pwd=UA3YYQYTRXx6oxaRI5EfraCUN3XSFo.1

Or, go to https://us06web.zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID: 862 3750 8200 and password: 030190

We humbly request for your financial support to give (Ngash) a befitting send-off.

Please feel free to send your financial support to:

Sally Nguni

Bank :Santander

Acc :95870786

Sort: 09 01 29

More details about funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.

For more information you can contact:

Jeffa:07903051419

Nduru: 07817753044

Mike: 07403077753

Charles:07447108544

Kinyatti: 07428168406

We kindly ask that you keep this family in prayers .

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

Death Announcement: Samuel Kimani Nga’nga Of Nottingham, UK