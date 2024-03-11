Raila’s Nephew Jaoko Oburu to Lead Lobby Group Campaing for Him

Raila Odinga’s nephew Jaoko Oburu is the Global Chair of Friends of Baba Africa (FOBA), a lobby group drumming up support for the Azimio leader’s quest to become the African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson.

In a post shared on Monday, March 11, Jaoko explained that FOBA is working on overdrive to secure the support from across the continent needed to send Raila to Addis Ababa.

“FOBA’s mission is broad-reaching, focusing on creating a robust continental network,” he explained.

“This network aspires to have representation from every African country, establishing the groundwork for Raila’s visits to each nation.”

Another mandate for the lobby group according to Jaoko will be to tailor Raila’s manifesto and general messaging as he seeks the AUC seat.

This will include tailoring messages for various Heads of State to mirror the diverse needs and concerns of specific countries.

Due to the magnitude and scope of the job, Jaoko explained that as global chair of FOBA, he would oversee the establishment of a comprehensive network across the continent.

Raila’s nephew further indicated that the representatives in each country would facilitate Raila’s direct interaction with their leaders.

According to Jaoko, it is only through such arrangements that Raila will be able to tailor his campaign message.

Raila first announced his ambition to succeed Moussa Faki as AUC chair on February 15, after receiving an endorsement from Nigeria’s former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

He has since held talks with Presidents Paul Kagame (Rwanda) and Yoweri Museveni (Uganda) to secure their support.

The former prime minister has further indicated that he is in the process of consolidating support from all East African Community (EAC) heads of government.

By KIOKO NYAMASYO

