Ruto meets Kenyan youth earning Ksh68K per week via online jobs

Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Governent’s plan to provide remote jobs for Kenyan youths has Sparked a Digital Revolution Among the Youth. President William Ruto met one of the Kenyan youth benefiting from the plan and praised the 29-year-old university graduate who earns at least Ksh68,000 per week through online jobs.

In a post on X, Ruto said Abraham Leteipa Kaeno from Kilgoris has been minting at least $500 (Ksh68,000) a week from online jobs through Konza Digital Skills.

Ruto spoke after opening the Ildolisho Comprehensive School Konza Digital Skills, Kilgoris, Narok County.

“Abraham Leteipa Kaeno is a powerful story of how the youth can effectively use technology for self-employment. Through the Konza Digital Skills, the 29-year-old university graduate from Kilgoris is making an average of $500 (Sh68,000) a week from online jobs,” Ruto stated.

“Officially opened the Ildolisho Comprehensive School Konza Digital Skills, Kilgoris, Narok County. Later, broke ground for the construction of the Kenya Utalii College’s Ildolisho Campus.”

This comes days after Remotask, an online gigs platform, closed shop in Kenya after another middle-aged man revealed how he earned through the platform.

Ruto in Mosop

During a visit to Mosop in Nandi County on January 16, 2024, Ruto had a conversation with Brian Kipchumba, a student studying for a diploma in ICT while also juggling part-time online work.

Brian shared with the Head of State how he manages to make a living through various digital platforms despite still being in school.

Brian revealed that he had earned approximately Ksh45,500 (USD 284) since December 26 through Remotask.

“I have been working online since December 26, 2023, until now. As you can see, the total amount of money I have earned is US$284 (Ksh45,000) minus the taxes you get, like Ksh40,000.”

“You mean minus?” Ruto jested.

“I can confirm to Kenyans through my account that whatever you have been saying is a reality. I can say that online jobs pay well,” Kipchumba couldn’t stop spilling the beans.

Brian’s act to show off to Ruto was met with public outrage with many scolding him for letting out their ‘secret’.

This month, Remotask blocked all access from Kenya without divulging further details about the exit. In an email to Kenyan users, the platform informed them that they had been “offboarded” with a promise that pending payments would be honoured.

“As part of this change, you have been off-boarded from your current project. You will receive payments associated with your work completed via the payment account set up on your profile,” the email, as shared by Kenyan users of Remotask, read in part.

Remotasks, known for offering opportunities in data entry tasks, copywriting, AI development, and various evaluation-related endeavours, has gained popularity among unemployed Kenyan youths, freelancers and individuals seeking remote work opportunities.

