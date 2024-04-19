Humility Is Recognizing Our Dependence On God Part 3

In today’s highly valued individualism, it may seem paradoxical to associate submission with humility. However, when it comes to our relationship with God, the opposite is true. The lower we go, the higher we ascend. The more we humble ourselves before Him, the higher He exalts us.

This humility is necessary for spiritual growth and progress. Humility is equally essential to accomplishing what God designed us to do.

When we are born again, we become one with Christ, and He becomes the Lord of our lives and homes. This means that we are partners with Him.

Still, He remains the head (Colossians 1:18-20, 1 Corinthians 11:3). In this context, humility means surrendering to God’s will and ways, regardless of our knowledge or expertise.

When we seek guidance from God, we should acknowledge that His thoughts and plans are superior to ours, going beyond human comprehension. “The foolishness of God is wiser than human wisdom, and the weakness of God is stronger than human strength” (1 Corinthians 1: 15).

Whenever we rely on our own resources or abilities, we succumb to self-reliance. Temptations may arise, and we may be inclined to pursue our own interests, leading to self-promotion and exaltation.

This can happen when we insist on doing things our way or schedule. We might try to force open doors, establish superficial relationships, seek publicity, or position ourselves at the forefront, only to end up in chaos because we neglected to wait for God’s plans and timing.

Sometimes, our doubts, fears, and lack of faith may drive us to push our plans forward. Pride leads to rebellion and disaster when we refuse to rely on God. In all things, God, we go low to be lifted.

Humbling ourselves before God means emptying ourselves so we can be filled with Him. It means crucifying our flesh and allowing the Holy Spirit to permeate every aspect of our lives ( Romans 8:12-13, Galatians 5: 16).

We are exalted out of humility in spiritual matters and life. Jesus exemplified this level of humility by submitting to being human and subjecting himself to everything for the sake of us. You see, God did not exalt him because of his sacrifice but because he did not consider himself equal to God but humbled himself through obedience ( Philippians 2: 5-11).

Humility, then, is about total surrender. Have you ever sung the following songs? “All to Jesus I surrender,” “Where He leads me, I will follow,” or “Where you go, I go; what you say, I will say.”

Humility is recognizing our dependence on God, submitting to His plans, and trusting He knows what is best for us. Whoever exalts himself will be humbled, and whoever humbles himself will be exalted (Matthew 23:12).

By Pauline Adongo | www.paulineadongo.com

