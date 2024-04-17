Ruto Named Among 100 Most Influential People by Time Magazine

In a groundbreaking achievement, President William Ruto was named among the most influential figures on the global stage by TIME Magazine.

Renowned for its annual list of the 100 Most Influential People in the World, TIME Magazine has recognized President Ruto’s extraordinary contributions and placed him among the elite group of individuals reshaping our planet.

The Head of State was named alongside another Kenyan, Kennedy Odede, a philanthropist who is also the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Shining Hope for Communities (SHOFCO).

Detailing their decision to include the Kenyan President, TIME magazine said that Ruto has emerged as a key voice of Africa’s climate ambitions, while also citing his new eminence on the global stage.

The publication’s senior correspondent Justin Worland wrote: “His (Ruto’s) call for lenders to relieve the debt burden faced by some African countries, thus opening the door for spending on climate solutions, has made waves.”

“But Ruto’s new prominence on the international stage comes amid significant challenges in Kenya, including last summer’s protests against the rising cost of living and a gas-tax increase Ruto spearheaded, as well as this January’s demonstrations against allegations of judicial interference.”

Worland added: “To continue to make progress abroad, Ruto will need to manage challenges at home too.”

The list also recognised other prominent Africans who have made an impact on humanity in different fields.

This year’s list features 51 women, including Kylie Minogue, Dua Lipa, Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Alia Bhatt, Lauren Groff and Kelly Ripa.

Over a dozen entertainers are also featured including Elliot Page, Burna Boy, Dua Lipa, 21 Savage, Jeffrey Wright, Kylie Minogue, Fantasia Barrino, America Ferrera, and Maya Rudolph.

It is not the first time that President Ruto has received global recognition from TIME magazine. Last year, the US magazine also recognised Ruto for championing climate change.

By Kenneth Gachie

Source-https://citizen.digital/

