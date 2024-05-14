Anne Mutabari, a Kenyan MS Cybersecurity graduate at Grand Valley State University, acknowledges the wealth of networks and opportunities she has gained, which will undoubtedly propel her career forward.

She further emphasizes that her graduation signifies a significant milestone, underscoring her unwavering dedication and preparedness to make substantial contributions to the cybersecurity field.

As she reflects on her extraordinary journey to actualize her American dreams, seamlessly navigating all the necessary stages what amazed her is that she was able to relocate in just six months having undertaken all the required preparations and gone through all the stages from school application, funding application, visa stage to relocation.

Mutabari’s heart overflows with joy for reaching this remarkable milestone and as an esteemed beneficiary of The KENYA Airlift Program she is indebted to the program for the support and guidance she received in this endeavor.

The KENYA Airlift Program

The KENYA Airlift Program (KAP) is an award-winning initiative that has been accredited by the American International Recruitment Council (AIRC).

We help brilliant Kenyan students achieve the dream of studying in the US and Canada regardless of their financial background.

We only accommodate ambitious and incredibly talented Kenyans who are willing to take a leap of faith in pursuing STEM designated master’s programs. One can join us with ANY undergraduate degree major.

Anne Mutabari’s Graduation from Grand Valley State University