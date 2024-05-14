Death Announcement: Charles Gathinji Kungu Of Acworth, Georgia

Funeral announcement of Mr. Charles Gathinji Kungu (Baba Gathinji/ Baba Njeri/ Mechanic) who rested on 5/10/2024 in Acworth, Georgia after a short illness. Loving husband to Jane Kungu, father to Jasper, Lawrence and Alice. He was a friend to many and will be dearly missed. Daily prayers are held from 7pm to 8pm Tuesday through Thursday at Future Church formerly known as Gateway/Influencers. The address is 1455 Ben King Road, Kennesaw GA 30144.

The funeral budget is $25,000 . Financial Support can be sent via Zelle, checks & Cashapp.

Zelle:Jane Kungu-678-557-4701 Cashapp:678-557-4701 $Jwkungu Or https://gofund.me/90e0d221 Checks payable to Jane kungu

For more information please contact the following:

Pastor Mungai – 770 365-8722

Pastor Sadera -770 899 5270

Nancy Mungai- 678 313 8222

Catherine Kahoro- 404 468 5758

Tabby Ndegwa – 404 953 8234

Kindly click the link below to join

https://chat.whatsapp.com/LIfPHDKMf7qDba1CVABVD6

The house is open for anyone at 2747 New Mill Place Acworth , GA 30102.

➡️FUNERAL FRIDAY MAY 17th 2024.

*✅ SERVICE AT WEST COBB FUNERAL HOME*

*✅ ADDRESS 2480 Macland Rd, Marietta, GA 30064*

*➡️TIME 10 AM TO 12:30 PM*

*✝️BURIAL AT KENNESAW MEMORIAL PARK*

*➡️TIME IS 1 PM*

*⏩ ADDRESS IS 1306 Whitlock Ave SW, Marietta, GA 30064*

May the Lord richly bless you!

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

