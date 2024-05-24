Death Announcement: Kefa Mong’are Of Delaware

It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts, but with humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce the passing on to Glory of our beloved Kefa Mong’are on the evening of May 20th,2024 after a brave fight with cancer.

*The late Kefa Mong’are was a Son to Jennifer Mong’are (DE) and the late Jason Mong’are. He was a Son in Love to Keziah Ndungu (Kenya) and the late Isaac Ndungu*

*Kefa was a Husband to Elizabeth Mong’are (DE)*

*Father to Nadine, Benjamin, Cyrena (all in DE), and Christine (Kenya).*

*Brother to Erastus Mong’are (DE), Dick, Charles, Sophia, Janet, and Josphat (all in Kenya).*

*Nephew to Absolom, Askah Nyandiba (DE), and the late Ocharo.*

*Kefa was also a Brother in Love, an Uncle, a Nephew,a Cousin, and a Grandpa to many others all spread in the U.S , Kenya, and across the globe*

*Prayer Meetings will be held daily this week 7-9PM EST at 34 White Drive, Newark, DE 19702 (Salem Woods Development)* and also via Zoom link to be shared

*Kefa lived his life to the fullest, and that is how we plan to celebrate his life until we lay him to rest*

*As we prepare to give him a highly deserved Life Well Lived Send-Off: More information will be shared on this group as it becomes available*

Kefa’s entire family highly appreciates your prayers, moral and financial support.

*Please send your financial contribution to Ken Anunda*

*CashApp;*

$Kebaged

(302)559-8634

Or

*Zelle;*

(302)559-8634

Please share the invite link below with your contacts to join for updates and acknowledgments.

*Eternal rest grant unto Kefa, oh Lord and perpetual light shine upon him forever*

*#TOGETHER*

*#PRAYERS*

Rev 21:4 "He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away."

We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally. AWA was set up in response to the ever-growing demand for services at a critical time. With trusted partners, AWA will offer you benefits wherever you are in the world. Alleviate stress with AWA At some point, we have been with a grieving family or friend and come to learn that none of us are ever prepared to leave this world. When the time comes, we shall leave everything including our loved ones behind. With proper planning, you can alleviate the burden of the expense associated with your untimely departure at a time when your family and loved ones are grieving.

Death Announcement: Kefa Mong’are Of Delaware