Kenyan Graduate Lorna Muthengi Shines with Master’s Degree

Kenyan graduate Lorna Muthengi is basking in the glow of success as she proudly dons her Master’s degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She expressed her extreme excitement at graduating from one of America’s top universities.

Lorna’s journey to this milestone was marked by both lows and highs, including a memorable visit to India.

Reflecting on her experiences, she recalled the challenges of adapting to the culture shock of the United States. However, amidst the adjustments, she found solace in the supportive community at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Lorna expressed gratitude for the wealth of connections she has made during her time at the university. Looking ahead, She hopes to publish her own project with one of the top publishers in the US very soon.

