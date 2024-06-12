Death Announcement: Andrew Maalim Opiyo of Raleigh, NC

It is with profound sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of Andrew Maalim Opiyo of Raleigh, North Carolina, which occurred on Sunday, June 9, 2024, at Wake Medical Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, USA.

Andrew was the beloved husband of Linet Mutongi and father to Ruby Maalim, Lewis Maalim and Caren Rose Maalim.

We are appealing for prayers, financial and moral support to transport his body to Kenya. Our target budget is $30,000.

- Advertisement -

Family and friends are gathering at their residence 5848 Forest Point Rd, Raleigh, NC 27610 for visitation & prayers.

There will be a memorial service on Saturday, June 22, 2024, at Carlton Funeral Home starting at 2 pm at 2810 Kidd Rd, Raleigh, NC 27610. The burial will be in Gem, Siaya County, Kenya on Saturday, June 29, 2024.

Please send your contributions to:

- Advertisement -

1. Margareth Opanga: Zelle account: 904-868-8687

2. Vincent Mutongi: CashApp: $VincentMutongi or 240-672-1575 or Zelle 240-672-1575

3. Julie Kisala: CashApp or Zelle: 919-618-0742

Contact:

1. Rev. George Kariuki: 919-720-1834

2. Alice Walingo: 919-986-7241

3. Jerusha Okoth: 919-413-1211

Follow this link to join my WhatsApp group: https://chat.whatsapp.com/ Ki0WosReowmJP5tXTthQBe

Psalm 34:18. The LORD is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit. Blessings to you all.

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

Africa Welfare Association is a pioneer provider of services to it’s Diaspora members in the event of loss of a loved one. We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally. We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally. AWA was set up in response to the ever-growing demand for services at a critical time. With trusted partners, AWA will offer you benefits wherever you are in the world. Alleviate stress with AWA At some point, we have been with a grieving family or friend and come to learn that none of us are ever prepared to leave this world. When the time comes, we shall leave everything including our loved ones behind. With proper planning, you can alleviate the burden of the expense associated with your untimely departure at a time when your family and loved ones are grieving.

Death Announcement: Andrew Maalim Opiyo of Raleigh, NC