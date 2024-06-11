In a world full of challenges, Lucy Akelo stands out as a beacon of strength and inspiration. Her unwavering determination to become the next Ms.Health & Fitness is not just a personal goal; it fuels her mission to support a worthy cause that is close to her heart.

Lucy’s journey is nothing short of remarkable. She birthed twins, one survived and the other died. The pain was traumatic. She was hospitalized for 5 months of total bed rest to save another pregnancy, only to lose the child. She flat lined during the caesarian and had to be resuscitated.

She now appreciate and celebrate every moment of good health, the ability to move with freedom and simply inhale with ease is a priceless gift she never take for granted.

Armed with resilience and a passion for fitness, she embodies what it means to overcome adversity.

From battling personal setbacks to facing societal stereotypes, Lucy has forged her path to success with grace and perseverance.

As she vies for the title of Ms. Health & Fitness, Lucy aims to shed light on an important cause – one that aims to empower women from all walks of life to embrace their strength and take charge of their health.

Her determination to make a difference is a testament to her character and the countless lives she positively impacts along the way.

Help her be the next Ms. Health & Fitness while supporting a great cause! The B+ Foundation provides financial assistance to families, funds childhood cancer research, and brings awareness to the fight against childhood cancer. Click here to Vote-https://mshealthandfit.com/2024/lucy-akelo LIMITED-TIME: VOTING ENDS ON TUE 6/11 AT 9PM PDT

Help Lucy Akelo’s Quest to Become Next Ms Health & Fitness