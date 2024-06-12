John Allan Namu Wins International Journalism Award Winner 2024

Investigative journalist John Allan Namu has been named the 2024 winner of the ICFJ Knight International Journalism Award, a feat which entrenches his status as one of the most polished reporters globally.

The International Centre for Journalists (IFCJ), in a press statement revealed that Namu, a multi-award winning journalist both on the local and international fronts won the award alongside Valeriya Yegoshyna, a Ukrainian investigative reporter.

Rana Sabbagh, an investigative editor from Jordan, was also feted alongside the two, being declared the recipient of the 2024 ICFJ Knight Trailblazer Award.

- Advertisement -

While granting him the award, IFCJ, in its profile described John Allan Namu as an extraordinary storyteller and a media innovator who has been at the forefront of investigative journalism in Kenya.

“Undeterred by threats, he has courageously covered numerous public interest stories that have positively impacted people’s lives in Kenya and beyond. His reporting demonstrates the essence of ‘journalism as a service’ and has inspired many across the continent,” Dickens Olewe, an ICFJ Knight Award judge and program officer for global media partnerships at Gates Foundation stated.

While welcoming the award, Namu, through his official channels expressed his elation at having achieved the fete and proceeded to thank everyone who enabled him to achieve the milestone.

- Advertisement -

“Very grateful for this honour! Congratulations to Rana Sabbagh and Valeria Yegoshyna as well. To everyone that has supported my work and the work of African Uncensored, asanteni, this shines a light on the incredible work of my colleagues at African Uncensored”, stated Namu.

Award Ceremony

The winners of the awards will be feted on November 14 at ICFJ’s 40th Anniversary Tribute to Journalists slated to be held in Washington D.C.

Kristen Welker, the moderator of NBC News’ journalism-centric interview show Meet the Press has been tapped to emcee the event.

While paying tribute to the three journalists, ICFJ President Sharon Moshavi stated that the scribes have set themselves apart for their brave work and exposing abuses of power, in places where it is both highly challenging and dangerous.

“From corruption to war crimes, the outstanding journalism they have done has led to greater accountability and change,” she stated.

Jim Brady the Vice President of Journalism at the Knight Foundation, celebrated the winners citing their commitment to undertaking daunting and dangerous assignments.

“These brave journalists are risking everything to cover war and corruption in Ukraine, Jordan and Kenya,” he stated

“We are so thankful for the work they do every day, unveiling truths on the battlefield and exposing government wrongdoing. Knight is proud to support ICFJ in bringing their work to light and giving these amazing journalists the recognition they deserve.”

Decorated Journalist

For his impressive body of work, John Allan Namu stands as one of the most decorated journalists in the country.

He is a two-time winner of the Annual Journalism Excellence Awards in Kenya — in 2015 and 2017.

The Africa Uncensored founder was also named the CNN African Journalist of the Year in 2009.

As far as international accolades go, in 2019, Namu won the Global Shining Light Award and the Trace International Prize for Investigative Journalism.

BY HELLEN NJOROGE

Read the Original Article on https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

John Allan Namu Wins International Journalism Award Winner 2024