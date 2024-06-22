Keep Hope Alive: Hope doesn’t disappoint-Impossible is Nothing

I recently attended a conference where a renowned educator recounted his journey as a trailblazing student in a university with just two classrooms.

Yet, he scaled the heights by overcoming so many barriers and attaining the pinnacles of success. It came out that he was driven and motivated by hope. He hoped that things would get better, hoped for a brighter future, and he kept the hope alive.

We all have hope, or at least we have something to hope for. Hope that things will eventually be fine, hope that tomorrow will be better and the future will be brighter, and so on.

When we have no surety of how things will turn out, we can only hope. This hope, however, has to be fed with optimism and possibilities, no matter how difficult circumstances appear to be.

There’s more to keeping hope alive than just being positive. Move forward tirelessly, and do what has to be done.

Every little step counts. Pause, when necessary, but keep going. Little victories will fuel your hope, and before you know it, the seemingly impossible will be accomplished.

By holding onto your hope, you’ll also encourage someone else to hold onto theirs. Isn’t that an inspiration?

It is easy to give up hope when you feed your mind with fear and doubt. When no one believes in you or your dreams, or when nothing seems forthcoming even though you give your best effort.

Indeed, there will be inevitably low moments even with the greatest dream. There will be moments when you will be sure what you are getting is not what you signed up for, but don’t stop there. When there is nothing else to hold on to, hold on to hope. Hope doesn’t disappoint.

Come what may, keep hope alive. Impossible is Nothing!

By Liz Ekakoro: Diaspora Messenger Contributor

