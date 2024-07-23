Babere Marua: A Journey of Success in USA with an MBA from IUP

Babere Marua, a proud native of Kenya, recently celebrated a significant milestone by graduating with an MBA in Supply Chain Management from Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP).

Marua expressed immense excitement and joy, viewing this achievement as the culmination of hard work and a testament to the happiness that comes from significant accomplishments.

Marua attributes his success to the unwavering support of the IUP community, the dedication of the faculty, and the opportunities provided by the program.

A standout moment in Marua’s academic journey was receiving an award for his representation at the annual IUP research forum.

- Advertisement -

Reflecting on his time at IUP, Marua fondly recalls the friendships he has made, both within the school and the broader community.

- Advertisement -

This inspiring story is brought to you by The International Scholars Program (ISP), an award-winning education financing scheme dedicated to helping exceptional graduate students achieve their dreams of studying in the US or Canada, regardless of financial background.

We support only the most ambitious and talented individuals ready to take a bold step toward pursuing STEM-designated master’s programs. Regardless of your undergraduate major, you can join us. Our program is accredited by the American International Enrollment Management (AIRC).

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity! Apply today at www.internationalscholarsprogram.com

Our contact details are:

Email: sc******@in**************************.com

US office:

Wells Fargo Center.

100 S. Ashley Drive, Suite 600, Tampa, FL, 33602

Tel: +1 (813) 333 1080

Nairobi, Kenya office:

The Mirage, Tower 1, 8th Floor,

Off Waiyaki Way next to Nairobi GTC, Westlands, Nairobi

Tel: +(254) 742 849 555

Meru, Kenya office:

Royal Business Park, 7th Floor, Njuri Ncheke St

P.O Box, 3114, 60200, Meru, Kenya

Tel: +(254) 796 756 726

Harare, Zimbabwe office:

12th Floor, Joina City,

Julius Nyerere Way and Jason Moyo Avenue

Tel: +(263) 716 323 343

Babere Marua: A Journey of Success in USA with an MBA from IUP