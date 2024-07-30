Job Opportunity: British Army is Recruiting Commonwealth Citizens

The Army Recruitment and Initial Training Command announced that from August 19 to 25, 2024, the British Army will be accepting applications from citizens of 56 Commonwealth countries. Opportunities will be available for a limited number of branch roles.
Based on the information provided the following branches will be open:
1. Corps of Army Music (Musician)
2. Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (Reme)
3. RE Technician
4. Tradesman and Para (Paratrooper)
Please note that any applications outside these job roles will be rejected.
How to Apply?
All applications are to be submitted via British Army Application Portal: https://jobs.army.mod.uk/apply/
Application Procedure
You will do the following in your home country:
Application to be submitted – where it will be linked to the Recruit Bounty Scheme (RBS) application.
- Online Medical Questionnaire
- Initial Application Questions
- Tattoos
- Family Origins Questionnaire – which will determine the decide if they need a Sickle Cell Test
- Passport uploaded
- Education and Trade certificates uploaded
- Interview – over the phone or Teams
- Recruiting Group Medical Declaration
- Police Report – please only request this from the local police station once requested as this will expire if done
Once you arrive in the UK:
Once you land in the UK you will need to let the your careers advisor know that you’ve arrived and send a copy of the entry stamp.
- They will be asked to supply a Sponsor’s Proof of Address and a UK phone number that we can contact them on
- If required, they will be booked to a Sickle Cell Test at a local Nuffield Hospital, depending on location we might be able to do this as part of your Assessment Centre visit
- Attend Assessment Centre for a 2-night stay
- Complete a face-to-face Medical
- Classroom tests depending on Education Certificates and the Army Cognitive Test
- Physical Tests – Medicine Ball Throw, Mid-Thigh Pull and a Beep Test Team Tasks where teamwork is observed with others on the event
- Interview
- Specialist Assessment Board in Catterick for PARA only
- Load to a Basic Training event
- Soldier Development Course
- Functional Skills
- Basic Training
Read the Original Article on https://clipletnews.com/