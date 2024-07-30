spot_img
Tuesday, July 30, 2024
spot_img
HomeKENYA DIASPORA NEWS
spot_img
KENYA DIASPORA NEWSNEWS

Job Opportunity: British Army is Recruiting Commonwealth Citizens

Diaspora Messenger
By Diaspora Messenger
Job Opportunity: British Army is Recruiting Commonwealth Citizens
Job Opportunity: British Army is Recruiting Commonwealth Citizens. PhotoS from British Army’s Website

The Army Recruitment and Initial Training Command announced that from August 19 to 25, 2024, the British Army will be accepting applications from citizens of 56 Commonwealth countries. Opportunities will be available for a limited number of branch roles.

Based on the information provided the following branches will be open:

1. Corps of Army Music (Musician)

2. Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (Reme)

- Advertisement -

3. RE Technician

4. Tradesman and Para (Paratrooper)

- Advertisement -

Please note that any applications outside these job roles will be rejected.

How to Apply?

All applications are to be submitted via British Army Application Portal: https://jobs.army.mod.uk/apply/

Application Procedure

You will do the following in your home country:

Application to be submitted – where it will be linked to the Recruit Bounty Scheme (RBS) application.

  • Online Medical Questionnaire
  • Initial Application Questions
  • Tattoos
  • Family Origins Questionnaire – which will determine the decide if they need a Sickle Cell Test
  • Passport uploaded
  • Education and Trade certificates uploaded
  • Interview – over the phone or Teams
  • Recruiting Group Medical Declaration
  • Police Report – please only request this from the local police station once requested as this will expire if done

Once you arrive in the UK:

Once you land in the UK you will need to let the your careers advisor know that you’ve arrived and send a copy of the entry stamp.

  • They will be asked to supply a Sponsor’s Proof of Address and a UK phone number that we can contact them on
  • If required, they will be booked to a Sickle Cell Test at a local Nuffield Hospital, depending on location we might be able to do this as part of your Assessment Centre visit
  • Attend Assessment Centre for a 2-night stay
  • Complete a face-to-face Medical
  • Classroom tests depending on Education Certificates and the Army Cognitive Test
  • Physical Tests – Medicine Ball Throw, Mid-Thigh Pull and a Beep Test Team Tasks where teamwork is observed with others on the event
  • Interview
  • Specialist Assessment Board in Catterick for PARA only
  • Load to a Basic Training event
  • Soldier Development Course
  • Functional Skills
  • Basic Training

Read the Original Article on  https://clipletnews.com/

 

Job Opportunity: British Army is Recruiting Commonwealth Citizens

Previous article
President Ruto Nominates Dorcas Oduor As New Attorney General
Next article
UDA MP Attacked After Apologising Over Finance Bill Bribe Claim
Diaspora Messenger
Diaspora Messengerhttps://diasporamessenger.com/

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

It is a long established fact that a reader will be distracted by the readable content of a page when looking at its layout.

Contact us: diasporamessenger@gmail.com

© 2024 Diaspora Messenger