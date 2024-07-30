Job Opportunity: British Army is Recruiting Commonwealth Citizens

The Army Recruitment and Initial Training Command announced that from August 19 to 25, 2024, the British Army will be accepting applications from citizens of 56 Commonwealth countries. Opportunities will be available for a limited number of branch roles.

Based on the information provided the following branches will be open:

1. Corps of Army Music (Musician)

2. Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (Reme)

3. RE Technician

4. Tradesman and Para (Paratrooper)

Please note that any applications outside these job roles will be rejected.

How to Apply?

All applications are to be submitted via British Army Application Portal: https://jobs.army.mod.uk/apply/

Application Procedure

You will do the following in your home country:

Application to be submitted – where it will be linked to the Recruit Bounty Scheme (RBS) application.

Online Medical Questionnaire

Initial Application Questions

Tattoos

Family Origins Questionnaire – which will determine the decide if they need a Sickle Cell Test

Passport uploaded

Education and Trade certificates uploaded

Interview – over the phone or Teams

Recruiting Group Medical Declaration

Police Report – please only request this from the local police station once requested as this will expire if done

Once you arrive in the UK:

Once you land in the UK you will need to let the your careers advisor know that you’ve arrived and send a copy of the entry stamp.

They will be asked to supply a Sponsor’s Proof of Address and a UK phone number that we can contact them on

If required, they will be booked to a Sickle Cell Test at a local Nuffield Hospital, depending on location we might be able to do this as part of your Assessment Centre visit

Attend Assessment Centre for a 2-night stay

Complete a face-to-face Medical

Classroom tests depending on Education Certificates and the Army Cognitive Test

Physical Tests – Medicine Ball Throw, Mid-Thigh Pull and a Beep Test Team Tasks where teamwork is observed with others on the event

Interview

Specialist Assessment Board in Catterick for PARA only

Load to a Basic Training event

Soldier Development Course

Functional Skills

Basic Training

