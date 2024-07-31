Kenya Gov’t Secures Specialist Nurses Jobs in Saudi Arabia

The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection through the State Department for Labour and Skills Development announced job openings for Kenyans to work in Saudi Arabia.

Per the department, this was the second recruitment drive for specialist nurses in the agreement between Kenya and Saudi Arabia. It called for applications from qualified and interested Kenyans.

“The State Department for Labour and Skills Development is pleased to announce a second recruitment drive for specialist nurses for employment in the government hospitals in the KSA. Interested and qualified Kenyans are invited to apply for the positions based on the criteria provided,” Shadrack Mwadime, the Labour Principal Secretary stated.

This is part of the government’s plans to provide jobs for millions of young Kenyans who are jobless despite being qualified.

On Sunday, President William Ruto revealed that 1,000 Kenyans were taken to work abroad every week. He further added that those who secure jobs abroad would not be charged for air tickets.

Qualifications

Meanwhile, some of the qualifications for these new job openings in the Arabic nation include, that they must be a female, a Kenyan citizen, less than 45 years old and medically fit.

All candidates must also hold a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing/Diploma of Nursing-Midwifery per the European Union standards and a minimum of three years post-secondary school.

They must also be registered and licensed members of the Nursing Council of Kenya and in good standing. They must have a valid Kenyan passport and a Police Clearance Certificate.

Candidates must have experience handling patient care in hospital-based care, must be proficient in writing and speaking in English and must have valid Prometric Results.

Interested candidates should also have data flow verification.

Benefits and Job Terms

If successful, the Kenyan employees will be hired for a one-year renewable contract and will work for 8 hours a day.

Per the PS, the specialist nurse will also be compensated for working overtime based on Saudi Arabian labour laws.

All hired Kenyans will receive a minimum basic salary of Ksh140,975 (4,100 SAR) and an additional Ksh10,150 (295 SAR) for each year of experience.

The employees will also enjoy an annual paid vacation with a free round-trip economy ticket.

Application

Interested candidates should sign up, register and apply for consideration through the Ministry of Health of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Recruitment Platform website, erp.moh.sa/OA_HTML/IrcVisitor.jsp.

Also, they can apply through the National Employment Authority job portal, neaimis.go.ke/AdvertListingG2G.aspx.

“Candidates must apply through both links,” the PS added.

