Kenyan Police Mission in Haiti Makes Progress Against Gangs

The government on Saturday announced progress by the Kenyan Police officers in Haiti in curbing gang violence in the Caribbean nation.

In a statement, the National Police Service (NPS) revealed the officers managed to recover several critical infrastructures from gang dominance.

According to police service, the Kenyan contingent which is part of the Multinational Security Support (MSS) Mission managed to recapture Auorite Portuaire Nationale (APN) port from gangs.

“The MSS team comprising the National Police Service Officers and the Haiti Police has continued to register success as they combat gang activities and restore security in Haiti,” read part of the statement by NPS.

The officers also made significant strides in clearing road blockades that had been erected along the roads leading to the gang-ridden town of Ganthier.

The milestone comes a week after the United States ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield paid a visit to the peacekeepers during which he held talks with them.

Similarly, on July 26, the Head of Haiti Presidential Transition Council Edgard Leblanc Fils paid a visit to MSS Force Commander Godfrey Otunge and later addressed the peacekeepers.

“National Police Service officers in Haiti reiterate its commitment to continue working closely with Haitian police and the people of Haiti, in discharging their mandate to help in the restoration of law and order in Haiti,” read part of the statement by the national police service.

The statement by NPS comes barely a day after Haiti gang leader Jimmy Cherizier alias Barbecue signed a peace treaty with fellow gang leaders to end the gang violence witnessed in the Caribbean nation.

According to Le Nouvelliste, a news outlet in Port-au-Prince, Haiti’s capital, following the signing of the deal between the gang leaders, a section of the Haitian citizens took to the streets to celebrate the peace agreement.

During the closed-door meeting, the gang leaders urged Haiti Prime Minister Garry Conille to consider convening a peace meeting with them in a bid to halt the anarchy witnessed in the country.

