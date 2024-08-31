1121 Job Openings Available for NYS Graduates in Australia

The National Youth Service has announced an additional 128 jobs in Australia for its graduates.

This now puts the total job openings available in Australia for the youth service graduates at 1,121 following the announcement of 993 job slots on August 12.

The additional jobs are 50 slots for plasterers (Fibrous) and 78 metal fabricators and welders.

NYS said each of the successful applicants will pocket a basic salary of 77,000 Australian dollars (Sh6.7 million) per year.

This is besides 11 per cent superannuation – an Australian pension programme created by a company to benefit its employees.

The job requires one to work for 38 hours per week and will be entitled to health insurance cover as per Australian Immigration requirements.

Successful applicants will, however, bear visa, pre-departure, air ticket and medical examination costs.

They will however be assisted in relocating their immediate family members.

Plasterers (Fibrous)

Those interested in the plasterer job should have the skills to apply and fix plasterboard partitions, suspended ceilings, fire rating systems, acoustic tiles, and composite wall linings to buildings.

They should also be able to apply decorative and protective coverings of plaster, cement and similar materials to the interiors and exteriors of structures.

Qualification and requirements

Updated Plasterer (Fibrous) CV- attach full Professional photo white background

Diploma/Trade certificate in building and construction and 3-5 years of experience post-study

Current driver’s license and the ability to pass Australian driver’s test.

English requirements – IELTS minimum 5 overall and each not less than 5.

Traveling passport

Current good conduct

OHS Certificate – added advantage.

Gender-Male and female

Metal fabricators/welders

Applicants for metal fabricator jobs must be trade-qualified as either Welder or Metal Fabricator.

“If you are not qualified, but can work at a tradesman’s level, you will need a recent and comprehensive work history, working as a fabricator/welder. You will be working on a wide variety of projects at the workshop or install on-site,” NYS Head of Employment Liaison Samson Kiptum said.

Qualification and requirements

Qualifications match those for plasterers except

Updated Metal fabricator CV- attach full professional photo white background

Diploma/Trade certificate in welding and fabrication or a prior learning certificate with 2-3 years of experience pre/post study

Candidates meeting the above requirements can apply by opening and filling out the form at https://rb.gy/seydxe

The application deadline has been extended to September 3, 2024.

Successful candidates will sign contracts of between 2-4 years or permanent full-time.

This will be preceded by a probationary period of six months.

