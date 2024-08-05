Anxiety as Boniface Mwangi social media accounts are deactivated

A message posted by renowned human rights activist Boniface Mwangi on social media before his social media accounts were deactivated has sparked confusion and concern over the safety and well-being of the fierce human rights defender.

Prior to his Instagram and X accounts being deactivated, Mwangi had posted a message touching on suicide.

Shortly afterwards, the accounts got deactivated sparking concerns with a search revealing that the account does not exist.

Kenyans appealed to those able to get in touch with the activist to check on him noting that a concerning message had been posted on his social media accounts before they were deactivated.

- Advertisement -

Concerns over Boniface Mwangi’s welfare and safety

Netizens appealed to those able to get in touch with the activist to check on him.

- Advertisement -

Others put Mwangi and his family in prayers.

Social media was awash with genuine messages of concern for a patriotic Kenyan who has been in the frontline in the quest for a better Kenya.

Carol Radull: Please pray for Boniface Mwangi . He posted this on Facebook then disabled his Instagram and X accounts

𝗔𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗰: Mungu hifadhi the Boniface Mwangi Family .

Daddy Owen: I still don’t understand this post, and it seems he has deactivated his account. What’s going on?

Abdulrahman: Guys, whoever can get close to him, kindly let us all check on Boniface Mwangi @bonifacemwangi. He has deactivated his accounts after posting this message. The phone number I have is switched off. 2ndly, let us all be kind towards each other. This is not the best time to attack.

MulkyTheMisfit: Dear Boniface Mwangi, This Too Shall Pass. Love And Light To You And Your Family.

Bella: Is Boniface Mwangi OK?? Whoever knows him personally, please check up on him..

I am Manyibe: This is beyond sad. Boniface Mwangi has always fought what is right in this country, least he deserves is goodwill from his fellow patriots. Wherever you are brother, may Allah shield you and yours against the evils of this world.

Henix Obuchunju: Sending thoughts and prayers to Boniface Mwangi. In those moments when you question your existence, taking a break can provide much-needed clarity.

BY Charles Ouma



Read the Original Article on https://www.pulselive.co.ke/

Anxiety as Boniface Mwangi social media accounts are deactivated