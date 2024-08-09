Death Announcement: Jane Njeri Wambaa of Raleigh NC

With humility and acceptance of God’s will, we announce the promotion to glory of Mrs. Jane Njeri Wambaa of Raleigh NC on August 7th, 2024.

Mother to Arthur Nduurŭ, Stephen Karukŭ, the late Allan Wambaa (Raleigh, NC) and the late Nicholas Ndichŭ. Sister to Lucy Kuria and Mŭmbi Gīthire ( Raleigh, NC ) and the late Nduurŭ Githire.

*In-person* as well as *Zoom* Prayers and support meeting will be held on *Friday, August 9th, 2024* starting at *8pm* .*Address* : 2304 Trefoil Ln, Fuquay-Varina 27526_

Zoom details will be provided later

*Support through* :

*CashApp* : Anastasia Ngugi 919 841 2533, *Zelle* : Frank Mutura- 919 349 0651, *Checks* : Payable to *Anastasia Ngugi*

” Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His faithful servants_ ” ( *Psalm 116:15*)

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

