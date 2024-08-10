Eliud Kipchoge to Retire after Disappointing Olympics Performance

After failing to clinch the highly anticipated third gold, Kenya’s marathon legend, Eliud Kipchoge, has announced he will not compete in any other Olympic Games after a surprising and disappointing performance at Paris 2024.

For the first time in his illustrious career, Kipchoge failed to finish a marathon race, a moment that has left fans and sports enthusiasts around the world in shock.

The 39-year-old, known for his incredible achievements in marathon running, experienced a setback during the race when he was forced to drop out just after the 31-kilometre mark due to a waist discomfort.

Kipchoge, who was chasing an unprecedented third consecutive Olympic gold medal, had been seen as a formidable contender. However, his bid was thwarted as he fell out of contention in the late stages of the marathon.

Kipchoge’s exit from the race was marked by a poignant reflection on his career. He expressed his disappointment but remained composed, acknowledging the end of a significant chapter in his life.

“It is a difficult time for me,” Kipchoge said, visibly emotional. “This is my worst marathon. I have never done a DNF (did not finish). That’s life. Like a boxer, I have been knocked down, I have won, I have come second, eighth, 10th, fifth – now I did not finish. That’s life.”

With his withdrawal, the marathon saw Ethiopia’s Tamirat Tola seize the gold medal in a record time of 2:06:26, setting a new Olympic benchmark.

Belgium’s Bashit Abdi claimed the silver, while Kenya’s Benson Kipruto, making his Olympic debut, secured the bronze with a time of 2:07:00.

Kipchoge, who had set a personal best of 2:01:09, had been part of a strong field of 14 athletes. His performance, however, fell short of the high expectations that surrounded him.

Despite his impressive track record, including two previous Olympic golds, his attempt to cement his legacy with a third gold fell short as he struggled to keep pace and eventually dropped to 63rd place before withdrawing.

In a poignant statement, Kipchoge revealed his future plans. “You will see me in a different way, maybe giving people motivation, but I will not run,” he stated.

“I don’t know what to do next. I need to go back [home], sit down, and try to figure out my 21 years of running at a high level. I need to evolve and feature in other things.”

Kipchoge, who dominated the marathon scene between 2014 and 2023 with 11 major wins, excelled in Berlin (2015, 2017, 2018, 2022, 2023) and London (2015, 2016, 2018, 2019). He also boasts two World Championships’ 5,000m medals—gold in 2003 and silver in 2007—and was a finalist three other times.

Paris marked his first major global title when he won the 5,000m gold at the Stade de France in 2003. The most decorated marathoner, Kipchoge’s accolades include the Princess of Asturias Award for Sports (2023), ANOC Best Male Athlete of Tokyo 2020 (2021), and BBC World Sport Star of the Year (2019). He also received the Elder of the Order of the Golden Heart of Kenya (2019) and Laureus Academy’s Exceptional Achievement Award (2019).

Additional honours include IAAF Male Athlete of the Year (2018, 2019), Kenyan Sports Personality of the Year (2017, 2018, 2019, 2022), and AIMS Best Male Marathon Runner (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018).

The announcement marks the end of an era for Kipchoge, whose remarkable career has inspired countless athletes and running enthusiasts. His retirement from the Olympic competition marks the end of an extraordinary journey, leaving a lasting legacy in the world of marathon running.

