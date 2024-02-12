Edwin Rotich, a beneficiary of The KENYA Airlift Program hailing from Eldoret, is living his lifelong dream of pursuing higher education in America by pursuing an MS in Supply Chain Management at the University of Kentucky.

Upon arriving in the US, Edwin encountered significant culture shocks that tested his adaptability and resilience. Time differences made staying in touch with friends in Kenya challenging, while language barriers required mastering correct pronunciations for effective communication.

Unlike Kenya’s diverse traditional cuisines, many in Kentucky prefer fast food, showcasing a shift in culinary preferences.

However, through resilience and adaptation, he has acclimated to life in this land of limitless opportunities, embracing diversity and thriving in his studies and community engagement.

Edwin found the people in Kentucky remarkably friendly and always ready to help, even when they didn’t know him. Their genuine hospitality made his transition easier, fostering unexpected connections and friendships. It highlighted the universal desire for connection and belonging, transcending cultural differences.

Edwin Rotich’s Remarkable Experience at the University of Kentucky