In Loving Memory: Lucy Wanjiru Kamau, Mother of Harrison Kamau

We are saddened to announce the passing of Lucy Wanjiru Kamau on August 12th, 2024, in Nakuru Kenya.

She was the beloved Mother of Harrison Kamau (Voice of America), Washington DC, Mother- in-law to Penninah Waweru, Maryland, and many others in Kenya.

There will be meetings and prayers on Saturday 17th, and Sunday 18th August at 11245 Colombia Pike Silver Spring MD.

For those wishing to offer support ,contributions can be sent via Cash App to $HarrisonKamau 9788764689 $PeninahWaweru 978 677 1604 or Stacey Waweru Zelle 978 333 6490

The family departs for Kenya on Monday, 19th, for the burial on Friday 23, August.

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

