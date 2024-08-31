Kimani Ichung’wah Criticized for Angrily Dressing Down Gachagua

Kikuyu member of parliament Kimani Ichung’wah has attracted sharp criticism after his jibes directed at Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Gachagua and Ichung’wah accompanied the president to Nyanza, where he was for a four-day working tour.

At every opportunity to speak, the Kikuyu lawmaker, who is also the Leader of the Majority in the National Assembly, directed his epithets at Gachagua, whom he accused of advancing tribal politics.

In Siaya and Kisumu, Ichung’wah took on Gachagua as the latter looked on; the MP accused the deputy president of striving to sow the seed of exclusion and division by purporting to block others from accessing State House.

- Advertisement -

Reacting to the MP’s recent displays of anger against Gachagua, lawyer Donald Kipkorir said he was out of order.

Kipkorir implied that it was unwise for Ichungw’ah to go after a senior leader without respect, adding that his sustaining of attacks on the deputy president would achieve no go.

- Advertisement -

“Now, his new bogeyman in the presence of President William Ruto is our Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. When dressing down our Deputy President, Ichung’wah reminds us of Joseph Kamotho, Okiki Amayo, Kariuki Chotara, Muli Mutisya & Kuria Kanyingi, Court jesters who didn’t go to school but were excited before President Daniel Arap Moi as they abused perceived enemies of Moi. Where President William Ruto is absent, Ichung’wah can’t find his voice & like a rained cat, he can’t even catch a mouse! To have such a lowlife of abusing perceived enemies of the President, including tribes only when the President is present, is pitiable, short, nasty and transient!” said Kipkorir.

Kipkorir’s sentiment was seconded by Kiambu senator Karungo Thang’wah who found it imprudent for the lawmaker to sustain attacks on the deputy president when Nyanza leaders had extended warm reception to him (Gachagua).

The senator said the issue would be dealt with, perhaps politically, after the president concludes his tour of Nyanza.

Karungo petitioned Gachagua’s detractors to rally behind the president in uniting the country and maintaining focus on the nation’s development agenda at the expense of what he said was engaging in petty politics.

“It’s disheartening to see some Mt Kenya leaders directing their harsh criticism towards our own Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during the Nyanza tour. While the DP is being warmly welcomed by all during this visit, a few leader-haters are attempting to create divisions. However, let me assure you that when these tours conclude, we will address these issues head-on. I extend my gratitude to President William Ruto for embracing diversity and unity across Kenya,” he said.

Read the Original article on https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Kimani Ichung’wah Criticized for Angrily Dressing Down Gachagua