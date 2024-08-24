Promotion to Glory of Maureen Ngina Kamala in Haverhill, MA

It is with humble acceptance of God’s Will that we announce the promotion of Glory of Maureen Ngina Kamala of Haverhill, MA, on the evening of Tuesday, August 20th 2024.

She was wife to Alfred Kamala. Daughter to Andrew Njuguna of Tyngsboro MA, and the late Nancy Mugure. Step- daughter to Betty Njuguna.

She was a sister to Marvin and Morgan Njuguna. Niece to Margaret Muya, Nancy Njuguna, Pauline Njuguna.

Sister-in law to: Norman Mbaluka, Mary Hardiman, Tabitha Mutunga and Jennifer Mutunga. Cousin to Wanja Muya, Eric Muya and Ngina Muya.

The Family is Kindly Requesting For Financial Support for Maureen Ngina Kamala’s Fairwell. Contribution can be sent to:

-Cashapp: Ngina Muya – $Ngish

8574456641

-Zelle: Ngina Muya

8574456641

Luke 6:38 “Give,And it shall be given back unto you!”

Hebrews 13:16 “And don’t forget to do good and to share with those in need. These are the sacrifices that please God”.

ZOOM MEETING: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86487140256

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

