Death Announcement Of Florence Wanja Kangethe of Haverhill MA

It is with a deep sense of loss that we notify you of the passing of our beloved sister Florence Wanja Kangethe of Haverhill Massachusetts. Friends are meeting daily at 116 Towne Hill Rd Haverhill MA 01835 . Meetings start at 7 – 8pm daily.

Florence was an incredible wife to Simon Kangethe Gitau, amazing mother to Daniel Gitau, Andrew Njoroge and Joy Gathoni Kangethe.

She was a devoted daughter to Peter Mwaniki Njoroge and Salome Muthoni Njoroge of Ngecha. Faithful daughter-in-law to the departed Albert Mukiri Gitau and Teresia Gathoni Gitau.

‘Wanja Big’ was a loving sister to Jayne Njeri Njoroge, Emily Njeri Njoroge-Diass, George Mwaniki Njoroge, Philomena Ciku Njoroge and John Mwaura Njoroge.

Your financial assistance can be sent to:

Simon K. Gitau 978-726-8265 cash app. $bossGitau

Emily Diass- 404 839-3268 Zelle

For more information contact

Bishop Karaya 978-729-1819

Pst Lucy Paynter 978-332-2700.

David Ndungu Brown 978-885-7422

Stephen Njoroge 978-332-6641

More details to follo

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

Africa Welfare Associationis a pioneer provider of services to it’s Diaspora members in the event of loss of a loved one. We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally.

We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally. AWA was set up in response to the ever-growing demand for services at a critical time. With trusted partners, AWA will offer you benefits wherever you are in the world.

Alleviate stress with AWA

At some point, we have been with agrieving family or friend and come to learn that none of us are ever prepared to leave this world. When the time comes, we shall leave everything including our loved ones behind. With proper planning, you can alleviate the burden of the expense associated with your untimely departure at a time when your family and loved ones are grieving

Death Announcement Of Florence Wanja Kangethe of Haverhill MA