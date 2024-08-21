Rifts and Intrigue: DP Gachagua Dismisses Aides Loyal to Ruto

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has dismissed two of his top aides, further fuelling speculation about deepening rifts within the Kenyan government.

The move, which took place on Tuesday, August 20, saw Deputy Director of Public Communications Martha Miano and Personal Assistant Francis Ngotho Maina shown the door. Both are set to leave office by October 20, according to termination letters obtained by Kenyans.co.ke.

The official reason cited for their dismissal, according to sources, is incompetence, though insiders hint at a more complex situation. Allegations have surfaced that the duo’s loyalty to President William Ruto may have played a role in their ousting, raising eyebrows among political observers.

This development comes just weeks after rumours of spying within Gachagua’s office emerged, further intensifying the intrigue surrounding the Deputy President’s inner circle.

In a letter addressed to Francis Ngotho Maina, the DP’s office referenced the Local Agreement Form (Revised 2017), stating, “The Government may at any time determine the engagement of the person engaged by giving him/her two (2) months’ notice in writing, or paying him/her two (2) months’ salary in lieu of notice.” The letter also noted that Maina would receive his full remuneration package and service gratuity up to October 19.

Martha Miano received a similar notice, with the same clause from the Local Agreement Form being cited as the basis for her dismissal. The letters to both aides outlined the terms of their departure, including a prorated service gratuity of 31 per cent of their basic salary.

This sudden firing comes on the heels of escalating tensions within the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), the ruling party. Earlier this month, Cleophas Malala, a close ally of Gachagua, was unceremoniously ousted from his position.

Malala claims that his removal is part of a broader plot to pave the way for an impeachment motion against Gachagua, a claim that has not been substantiated but has nonetheless added to the political drama.

Adding to the Deputy President’s woes, three of his close allies have recently faced intense scrutiny from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI). They were questioned over their alleged involvement in funding anti-government protests that resulted in the deaths of at least 61 people.

These developments have further strained the already fragile relationship between Gachagua and President Ruto.

Gachagua’s interview with Kikuyu media earlier this month only served to pour more fuel on the fire. The Deputy President claimed that an assassination attempt had been made on one of his aides, Patrick Gikonyo, in July.

According to Gachagua, Gikonyo narrowly escaped death when a gunman on a motorbike fired at his vehicle, shattering the driver’s window and grazing his right hand. The incident took place on Suguta Road in Nairobi as Gikonyo was driving home from a hotel in Kileleshwa.

Gikonyo, who previously served as Nairobi County’s head of intelligence, is one of the 13 operatives Gachagua claims were redeployed from the National Intelligence Service (NIS) under controversial circumstances.

During his interview, Gachagua did not hold back in his criticism of the NIS, accusing the agency of engaging in political manoeuvring against him. He claimed to have informed President Ruto of how state security agencies were allegedly being used to settle political scores and undermine his position.

Kenyans.co.ke was unable to reach the two for comment before going to press.

Read the original article on https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

