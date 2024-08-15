Former United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General Cleophas Malalah has broken silence on his removal from the position.

Addressing the media on Thursday, August 15, Malalah claimed that National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah and Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire are behind his removal as the UDA Secretary General.

“This coup was plotted and orchestrated by two senior party officials alongside others within the party secretariat. These senior officials are Cecily Mbarire and Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah,” Malalah claimed.

The former Kakamega Senator went on to say his removal had nothing to do with incompetence but was a plot aimed at impeaching Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

“My ouster by the above officials had nothing to do with incompetence or my inability to run the UDA party but was a well-choreographed script intended to climax with the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua,” Malalah alleged.

He accused Ichung’wah and Mbarire of trying to set him up against GP Gachagua before plotting to remove him from the position.

- Advertisement -

Malalah said that it was not a coincidence that EALA MP Hassan Omar was named as his successor after being ousted.

Further, he said President William Ruto had nothing to do with the planned impeachment of DP Gachagua.

“It is not a coincidence therefore that one of the coup plotters’ accomplices Mr Hassan Omar was unlawfully proposed as my immediate replacement. Let be known that the planned impeachment of the Deputy President has nothing to do with President William Ruto,” Malalah added.

Additionally, he said he would move to the UDA Party’s Internal Disputes Resolution Committee to seek justice on his removal as Secretary General.

Malalah was kicked out of the UDA SG role on August 2 following a National Executive Committee meeting.

Read the original article on https://www.nairobileo.co.ke

Malalah Claim his Removal was a Plot to Impeach DP Gachagua