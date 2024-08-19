Why Uasin Gishu Deputy Governor John Barorot Resigned

Uasin Gishu Deputy Governor, Engineer John Kibet Barorot, has officially tendered his resignation, marking the end of his tenure in the county government.

Philip Kipng’etich Muigei, the Uasin Gishu County Assembly Speaker, confirmed to Kenyans.co.ke that the DG called it quits after he received a job offer with an international company to serve as its CEO. The identity of the company, however, remains a mystery.

“It is true he has resigned. We are going to press in the next few minutes. He has resigned because he has gotten an opportunity as a CEO of a multinational company,” the speaker stated.

Barorot first made his resignation announcement during a meeting at a top hotel in Eldoret.

The meeting, which took place in the presence of Uasin Gishu Governor Dr. Jonathan Bii, was a moment of transition as Barorot prepared to step down from his role.

While confirming the resignation of his deputy, Governor Bii disclosed that Barorot was moving away from politics to the cooperate world and more specifically the ICT sector.

“Today we announce the exit of our deputy governor Engineer John Barorot who has secured a position as a Chief Executive Officer of an international organization in the ICT sector. His last day of work will be August 31, 2024,” Governor Bii stated.

Engineer Barorot’s resignation is expected to be formally announced at the Uasin Gishu County headquarters later.

His departure comes after a period of service that has seen him contribute to various development projects and initiatives within the county earning it a City status that was lately conferred by the President.

Speaking passionately, Barorot maintained that he had a cordial relationship with his boss and the move was informed by his zeal for technological developments.

“Being a player or a catalyst in the space of technology is the reason why I have decided to take that role. Though in the private sector but it will be a very catalytic role to integrate modern technology,” the deputy governor explained.

Barorot, a distinguished professional with a background in engineering and strategic management, holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Strategic Management from Moi University.

He also earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical, Electronic, and Communications Engineering Technology from the same institution.

As the county prepares for this significant leadership change, the focus will likely shift to the process of appointing a successor to ensure continuity in governance and the implementation of ongoing projects.

His resignation comes weeks after Kisii Governor Simba Arati welcomed a new candidate to deputise him after the unceremonious impeachment of his former principal assistant.

