Bishop Ole Sapit: You cannot impeach Gachagua & leave out Ruto

The Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK), Jackson Ole Sapit, on Thursday, called on President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua to embrace dialogue as the solution to their fallout.

Addressing the press in Nairobi, the preacher stated that the impeachment of the deputy president was not the solution to the current crisis.

According to Ole Sapit, it was impossible to dismiss DP Gachagua since there was no constitutional provision for such.

Sapit further noted that President Ruto and his deputy were elected in the same election vote and that it was improper to impeach one and leave the other.

“Every time there is a disagreement within the presidency, it makes it dysfunctional. Ours is a call for dialogue and impeachment is not the solution and we do not have a constitutional framework for that,” Sapit said.

“As a church, we do not advocate for impeachment and we call upon the two to sit down the way they did when they decided to be together.”

Ole Sapit, while reiterating the church’s stand, urged the two leaders to fix the economic challenge in the country first before embarking on politics.

In particular, the preacher called on the government to expedite the formation of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) before impeachment discussions.

“We have many by-elections that are required now, vacancies that are existing there is no IEBC to conduct the elections it is a disservice to those wards and constituencies,” Sapit said.

“The country needs to get into a serious discussion on how to put IEBC in place and in time for them to have adequate time to handle an election.”

Sapit’s sentiments came in the backdrop of a political divide on the deputy president’s impeachment. Among those who have recently declared their stand on the matter include Azimio principals Kalonzo Musyoka and Eugene Wamalwa.

The Wiper party leader and his DAP party counterpart, Wamalwa while addressing a congregation in Nyeri on Thursday morning, assured Gachagua of their full support.

Kalonzo stated that he would not stay silent in the attempt to impeach the second in command. “We have a nation to model together. I never liked pretence, there is tension in this country. Political tension. When the moment comes, we will always be there for the people of Nyeri,” the former Vice President said.

Read the Original article on https://www.kenyans.co.ke

