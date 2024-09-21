Frederick becomes first City in Maryland to allow Non-Citizen voting

In a historical move, Frederick, a municipality in Maryland, has broken barriers by becoming the first city to grant voting rights to non-citizens.

With a 4-1 vote Late Thursday night, September 19th 2024, the Board of Aldermen approved the legislation to allow green card holders and undocumented immigrants to vote locally.

This landmark decision reflects a progressive and inclusive approach to democracy, empowering a significant portion of the population who have long been marginalized.

By extending the right to vote to non-citizens, Frederick sets a precedent that challenges the traditional understanding of citizenship and promotes a more inclusive democratic process.

This groundbreaking action not only recognizes the contributions and interests of non-citizens but also represents a significant step towards dismantling systemic barriers and fostering a more diverse and representative government.

This crucial step towards inclusivity highlights Frederick’s commitment to equality and fairness.

It showcases the city’s dedication to ensuring that every resident has a voice in shaping local governance and policies, regardless of their citizenship status.

The decision is expected to have a profound impact on the community, fostering greater civic engagement and promoting a more comprehensive and responsive political system.

As Frederick becomes a trailblazer in granting voting rights to non-citizens, it sets an inspiring example for other municipalities to follow.

This historic moment marks a significant milestone in the ongoing fight for equal rights and signifies a democratic victory for all residents of Frederick.

By Isaac Mbugua

