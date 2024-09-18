Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah has publicly criticized Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for his perceived abrasive leadership style and alleged failure to support government policies.

According to the Kikuyu MP, his fallout with Gachagua started following the DP’s advocacy for the “one man, one shilling, one vote” campaign.

In an interview on Tuesday, September 17, Ichung’wah said the campaign undermines government efforts, further accusing Gachagua of promoting tribal politics and alienating regional leaders.

“We were told it is now time to have the one man, one vote, one shilling. And you remember me asking, Under that executive order, number one, you have read, you’ve heard about intergovernmental relations work, chairing, IBEC chairing, cabinet subcommittees, something about the office of independent institutional commissions, being vested under the office of the Deputy President.

- Advertisement -

“And I didn’t ask then, first in person, second in public, why are we now using this microphone to speak about one man, one vote, one shilling, yet we have all the levers to implement the things we are talking about. If you wanted a change in revenue sharing. Even beginning from the cabinet subcommittee, process it through that, take it to the cabinet,” Ichung’wah stated.

Meanwhile, Gachagua has warned dissenting leaders from the Mt. Kenya region of potential repercussions if they do not align with his vision for the region’s political future.

- Advertisement -

“By this year December, the decision would have been made on who will be coming back and who is going home. After December, you cannot change anything. For those who have lost track, you have until December to get back on track,” Gachagua said.

By Kevin Koech

Read the Original article on https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Ichung’wah And DP Gachagua: The Fallout and Criticisms

Share this: Facebook

X

Print

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pinterest

Telegram

WhatsApp

More

Email

Mastodon

