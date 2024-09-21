President William Ruto is expected to visit Haiti while en route to New York for the UN General Assembly meeting.

According to a report by the Miami Herald, the President is expected to arrive in Haiti on Saturday, September 21 and will be received by the top leadership of the Caribbean nation.

Ruto’s visit to Haiti comes months after he flagged police officers who were deployed in the foreign country to deal with gang violence.

While Ruto’s itinerary in Haiti remains scanty, it is expected that he will meet up with officials who are leading the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission.

- Advertisement -

Haiti’s MSS mission is being led by Senior Assistant Inspector General of Police, Godfrey Otunge.

The mission was necessitated by the rise of gang violence which also caused political instability in Haiti.

- Advertisement -

Since their deployment in June, the mission being led by Kenyan officers has recovered various national assets that were in the control of the gangs such as hospitals.

“The MSS team in Haiti and the Haiti National Police (HNP) have scaled up joint operations aimed at bringing normalcy in gang-controlled areas that include Port Au Prince Downtown, Ganthier, and Delmas, among other areas,” the National Police Service (NPS) gave an update on the mission.

“These joint patrols and operations have led to several arrests of gang members and a return to normalcy in the once gang-ridden areas.”

Read the Original article on https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

President Ruto to Visit Haiti on Saturday en route to New York

Share this: Facebook

X

Print

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pinterest

Telegram

WhatsApp

More

Email

Mastodon

