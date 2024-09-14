Details of President William Ruto’s labour migration agreement with Germany have emerged with Kenyans seeking to work and study in the European country being among the biggest beneficiaries.

In a document summary shared by Diaspora Affairs Principal Secretary Roseline Njogu on Saturday, September 14, Kenyan students and workers are set to find ease while migrating to Germany.

Below are the detailed benefits for students

For starters, Kenyans students seeking to study in various institutions in Germany will be issued with long-stay visas for residences.

- Advertisement -

Kenyan students will also be eligible to receive a temporary residence permit for study purposes of up to two years once their original visa expires.

“The temporary residence permit may be extended if the purpose of residence has not yet been achieved but is achievable within a reasonable period.

- Advertisement -

“A temporary residence permit for vocational training in Germany may be granted, provided the requirements in the applicable law are met,” read the document in part.

Germany also committed to promoting the possibility of Kenyan students seeking employment in the European country once they have completed their studies.

Benefits for workers

Similar to students, workers migrating to Germany will receive long-term visas.

Skilled Kenyan workers will no longer be required to take job market tests in the new deal. However, Kenyan workers have to meet requirements to enter and live in Germany.

The document also revealed that Germany will consider extending temporary residence permits for skilled workers who have secured approved jobs.

“It will make efforts to promote the legal immigration of IT specialists, even if they do not have formal qualifications,” read the agreement in part.

Read the Original article on https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Ruto’s Job & Study Deal With Germany will Benefits many Kenyans

Share this: Facebook

X

Print

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pinterest

Telegram

WhatsApp

More

Email

Mastodon

