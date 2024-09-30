Walter Okova: A Dream Realized Through ISP

Walter Okova, a recent graduate from Kakamega County, is finally realizing his dream, as he sets to travel to St. Louis University in Missouri to pursue a Master of Science in Information Systems. As a beneficiary of The International Scholars Program (ISP), Walter is both thrilled and grateful for this opportunity.

Walter’s journey to St. Louis University has been a testament to resilience and hope. He graduated from his undergraduate studies in 2021 and joined ISP in March 2022. After securing his visa on his second attempt, Walter is finally ready to relocate to the United States.

This is a dream come true for Walter, and he has become a source of inspiration for his siblings and family. He advises them to never give up on their dreams, regardless of the obstacles.

Walter advises students in the ISP program to be proactive and engaged throughout the process. He emphasizes the importance of going beyond the minimum requirements, such as passing the GMAT or GRE exams. Walter recommends exploring opportunities like applying for graduate assistantships, which can not only improve your chances of securing a visa but also alleviate financial burdens as a student abroad.

Walter’s journey to St. Louis University is a testament to the power of perseverance and the opportunities that ISP can provide. His success story will undoubtedly inspire others to pursue their own dreams and aspirations.

