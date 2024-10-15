Graduation Stories of International Scholars

Graduation is a time of reflection, celebration, and accomplishment. For Polly Kanana, David Kariuki, and Ann Mutabari, their journeys from Kenya to the United States, where they have completed their Master’s degrees, are proof of the power of resilience and determination, and today we celebrate their remarkable achievements.

Polly Kanana and Ann Mutabari, both from Meru County, have earned their Master’s in Cybersecurity from Grand Valley State University. Their shared passion for technology and security brought them together, but their individual experiences shaped their personal growth.

For Polly, this moment is one of awe. She reflects on how she managed the demands of a rigorous academic program while adjusting to a new environment and working part-time.

Ann’s excitement is contagious. Graduating with a degree in cybersecurity is the realization of a long-held dream. She recalls how demanding the program was but insists that with focus and dedication, success is possible.

David Kariuki from Nyeri County has taken a different but equally impressive path. He has graduated with two Master’s degrees—an MS in Operations Management and an MS in Data Science from South Dakota State University. His decision to pursue a double degree was strategic, driven by his belief in the rising demand for both fields.

For Polly, Ann, and David, their time in the U.S. was about more than just academics. Polly fondly remembers the friendships and the many new experiences, with winter activities becoming a personal favorite. Ann treasures the diverse connections she made, while David reflects on the importance of the professional and personal relationships he built during his studies.

As they look ahead, all three offer advice to prospective students. Polly emphasizes patience, reminding them that every journey is different. David stresses the importance of discipline, while Ann’s advice is to act now.

